Ad Roundup: Giving brands better data

by Kristina Knight

First, Brainshark and Seismic have partnered to give sales teams stronger integrations. The new partnership should help sales teams better connect with one another, as well as coaching.

"Sales readiness and sales content management contienue to be among the biggest areas we see affecting sales productivity," said Greg Flynn, Brainshark CEO. "As companies grow, these challenges only become more complex. That's where a comprehensive approach to addressing these problems becomes more important than ever. This partnership with Seismic is about providing customers with a powerful solution to not only arm their salespeople with the right content, but to also ensure they're always prepared with the knowledge and skills to use those resources effectively and consistently win more deals."

And Reflektion is allying with Mad Mobile to give merchants deeper insights of their customers using in-store purchases and other actions.

"At Reflektion, we're committed to working with like-minded partners - like Mad Mobile - that share our goal of creating retail customer experiences that are highly relevant, intimate and connected across channels," said Kurt Heinemann, CMO, Reflektion. "We recognize the best way to create real, cross channel customer engagement is to combine the unique strengths of several partners. Partnerships like this transform what have traditionally been considered 'pie in the sky ideas' into real, actionable opportunities for brands to wow their customers."

Meanwhile, Evergage is introducing additional data options within the Evergage B2B Detect platform. Through the additions, firmographic data will be used to trigger more personalized experiences, serve relevant content and messaging, and to offer anonymized traffic insights.

"Other companies charge a premium to use firmographic data, but we believe that high-impact personalization shouldn't be cost-prohibitive. Evergage gives B2B companies everything they need for analyzing their anonymous traffic and delivering powerful personalization - including the ability to segment and tailor experiences for target accounts and industries," said Andy Zimmerman, Evergage CMO. "With our machine-learning algorithms, marketers can also personalize at the 1:1 level - delivering unique experiences based on each person's in-the-moment interests, actions and intent. No other solution provides these comprehensive capabilities for delivering spot-on, maximally relevant, real-time experiences."

