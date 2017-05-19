BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
May 19, 2017


Ad Roundup: AI at the heart of 2 announcements

In today's advertising roundup, two announcements that could increase how brands use artificial intelligence in ad campaigns, and a move that will increase the 'TV anywhere' trend.

by Kristina Knight

First, Rocket Fuel is now using AI to improve the performance of native advertising units. The move will give advertisers the ability to better engage and target audiences; Rocket Fuel partners with platforms and agencies including the DoubleClick Ad Exchange, Nativo Open, and PubNative, among other brands.

"As agencies and brands strive to anticipate consumer needs and deliver authentic, relevant experiences for consumers, we've seen the opportunity for our clients to leverage native as an extension of their existing campaigns," said John Genna, VP of Product Marketing at Rocket Fuel. "At Rocket Fuel, native is simple, scalable, and much more effective leveraging our predictive marketing platform and the quality inventory of our partners."

And, in a move that underlines the growing importance of 'TV anywhere', entertainment hub EPIX has launched their app through Amazon's Fire TV. The move will allow EPIX subscribers to view EPIX content via the Fire, improving on the cross-platform elements of their programming.

"Amazon and EPIX share a common vision to revolutionize the way people can enjoy content through new platforms, screens and devices," said Mark Greenberg, President and CEO of EPIX. "From Alexa to AWS (Amazon Web Services) to Fire tablets and today Fire TV, we are now working with Amazon across numerous technology fronts and are excited to continue to innovate together on new media experiences for our customers."

Meanwhile, ServiceNow is set to acquire Qlue; the company is also investing in BuildOnMe. The Qlue platform uses AI to power virtual assistants while BuildOnMe delivers AI-enabled apps within the Now Platform.

"Intelligence is the glue that brings automation, context and human power into the service conversation," said Dave Wright, chief strategy officer, ServiceNow. "Intelligent virtual agents make it easy, immediate and effective for customers to engage in a relationship with you 24x7."

Tags: advertising, artificial intelligence, EPIX, mobile content, mobile video, Rocket Fuel, ServiceNow










