BizReport : Advertising : May 03, 2017
Ad Roundup: AdRoll, zvelo, Infogroup releases
In today's advertising roundup, two new tools have been released into the digital space that should help brands better manage traffic and campaigns; and a new partnership is geared toward increasing market share.
First, AdRoll is launching AdRoll Pro; the new tool is geared toward agency clients, giving them the ability to manage multiple clients/campaigns from a single dashboard.
"We serve thousands of agency customers and saw first-hand how they were creating multiple accounts and using multiple tools for each of their campaigns and clients; we knew there was an opportunity to address these pain points and inefficiencies," Greg Fulton, vice president of Product, AdRoll. "By merging the AdRoll tools and superior performance they've come to rely on into one platform, AdRoll Pro gives agencies the flexibility to manage more clients and identify opportunities for growth, while reducing campaign issues and risks."
Meanwhile, Infogroup and Pennwell have announced a partnership through which advertisers will be able to use Infogroup's media management services to increase their presence in Pennwell's verticals.
"We're excited to add another industry-leading media and information firm to the fold," said Gretchen Littlefield, president of Infogroup Data Solutions. "PennWell has been a global leader in several markets for decades, and this partnership will help solidify that position as well as better utilize their valuable data assets."
And zvelo has released the Comprehensive Page-Level Traffic dataset; this new dataset will help marketers better identify fraud at the page level.
"Digital ad fraud continues to eat away too much of digital advertising budgets," said Cordell BaanHofman, Vice President of Business Development, zvelo. "As problems with non-human and low-quality traffic continue to rise, it is increasingly critical that businesses have accurate, up-to-date data guiding their decisions about where and how to reach desired audiences. zvelo's Comprehensive Page-Level Traffic dataset now provides the deepest level of web traffic quality information available in the market."
Tags: AdRoll, advertising, advertising tools, ecommerce, ecommerce tools, Infogroup Data Solutions, zvelo
