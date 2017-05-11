86% of US, UK marketers believe data, data, and more data key to success

by Helen Leggatt

According to BlueVenn's latest 'Data Deadlock' report, 86% of marketers in the UK and US feel that the key to success is to collect as much customer information as possible.

However, with the implementation of the GDPR in May next year, marketers must be increasingly cautious of how much data they collect on their customers.

Anthony Botibol, marketing director at BlueVenn, warns that "marketers that fail to respect their customers' privacy will be in for a nasty shock, with many brands set to fall foul of significant fines, legal battles and serious reputational damage".

Despite the clamor for more and more customer data, BlueVenn's report reveals that despite heaving databases marketers are not using data to best effect. In fact, more than half (57%) of UK and US marketers say they are unable to form an accurate 360-degree view of their customers.

A recent survey of 4,000 adults across the US and UK by Gigya found that more than two-thirds (68%) are concerned about how brands use their personal data.

"There exists a challenge for brands as they respond to consumer demand for personalization with a growing level of mistrust in how they protect and use customer data," says Jason Rose, senior vice president of marketing at Gigya. "Brands that implement succinct privacy policies that put the customer in control and deploy platforms that strengthen consumer data security will ultimately gain consumer trust. These brands will conquer the personalization-privacy challenge and deliver on the full promise of their online strategies."

