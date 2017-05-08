83% of advertisers plan increase in digital video ad spend

by Helen Leggatt

According to AOL's research, 83% of advertisers plan to increase video ad spend this year, more than any other media. Of those advertisers shifting spend away from television, nearly three-quarters (72%) are moving it to digital video and 71% to mobile video.

The move is driven, in part, by advertisers' optimism in digital and mobile video's revenue-generating potential. Two-thirds (62%) expect branded video content to drive the greatest revenue this year, followed by new formats such as VR and 360 (52%) and 1-5 minute videos (46%).

Advertisers are going where consumers are increasingly viewing video - online and on mobile. Nearly all (92%) watch videos online every day and 88% watch more video now than they did a year ago. AOL's report found that 68% prefer to watch videos online, or through connected television and cite flexibility as the reason. Over half (53%) prefer online video as it can be viewed on any device and 50% say they prefer it as they are saving money using such devices.

