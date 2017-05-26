75% of CEOs risk organization's security by using unapproved apps/programs

by Helen Leggatt

The results of Code42's 'CTRL-Z' study reveal the differences in attitudes towards cyber security between business decision makers and I.T. decision makers.

It appears that 65% of business decision makers are willing to risk the security of their company by using programs or applications unapproved by their I.T. department. Surprisingly, CEOs are the main problem. Three-quarters of them admit to using such programs and applications despite almost all (91%) acknowledging that such actions could be considered a security risk to their organization.



Even more bemusing is the main reason given for the lack of regard for security - 80% of CEOs and 65% of business decision makers cited 'better productivity'. Fifty-nine percent of CEOs and 52% of business decision makers said they use unapproved programs or applications to make life easier.



"Modern enterprises are fighting an internal battle between the need for productivity and the need for security," said Rick Orloff, VP and CSO at Code42. "By using unauthorized programs and applications, business leadership is challenging the very security strategies they demanded be put in place. This makes it clear that a prevention-based approach to security is not sufficient; recovery must be at the core of your strategy."



