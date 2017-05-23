60% of Millennials will pay more for a brand that has positive impact on society

by Helen Leggatt

Forty percent of U.K. consumers have ceased to use, or avoided altogether, a brand they feel does not speak to their values, while 35% had specifically purchase a brand because of its values and beliefs.

However, Mediacom's research also found that even brands that have their hearts in the right place are facing a challenge. Many consumers said they were sceptical of brands that claim to support good causes, while two-thirds (65%) think brands overstate their environmental credentials.

Those brands that can convince consumers of their good deeds will find a growing audience of socially-conscious consumers among Millennials. Mediacom's research found that 60% of consumers in this age group are willing to pay more for a brand that has a positive impact on society, and half (49%) will decide on a brand specifically for its values and beliefs.

"As a society, we are heading towards mass adoption of purpose," said Pauline Robson, managing partner and head of Real World Insight, MediaCom's research arm.

"The fact remains that a brand's purpose is hugely influential in attracting an audience and a customer base."

