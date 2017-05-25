Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : May 25, 2017
12% of Brits have done all, or nearly all, their Christmas shopping
Started your Christmas shopping yet? Me neither. However, quite a few UK consumers have, according to new research from ICM, and some have even completed the task.
A survey for marketing tech firm Criteo, conducted by ICM among more than 2,000 adults in the UK, found that one in five has already purchased their first Christmas gift. A very organized 12% have already done all, or most of, their Christmas shopping.
Nearly half of 18-34 year olds are already thinking about Christmas presents, with around 47% buying their first by May.
More than 15% have already spent more than £200 (US$260) on purchases for this year's festive season while 30% have already spent more than $100 (US$130).
"With shopping easier today than ever before thanks to smartphones, tablets and ever-improving in-store experiences, people simply aren't waiting to get a head start on their December spending!" said Thomas Jeanjean, EVP, global midmarket sales at Criteo.
"For retailers, this means early engagement with shoppers is essential if they're going to satisfy those people looking to get ahead of the game come Christmas. More importantly however, by investing in Christmas now, brands everywhere will be going a long way towards establishing a loyal customer base ready for when the real spending kicks in towards the end of the year."
Tags: Christmas, holiday 2017, loyalty, marketing, retail
