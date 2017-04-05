Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : April 05, 2017
YouTube restricts entry to Partner Program
In a bid to better determine the validity of a channel, and protect content creators and advertisers, YouTube has restricted ads to channels that have 10,000 lifetime views or more.
Ten years ago, YouTube opened the YouTube Partner Program to everyone. This meant that anyone could monetize their video content, and advertisers had an expanded network of more diverse content and audiences alongside which they could place their messaging.
As of this week, YouTube will stop allowing ads on channels that have less than 10,000 lifetime views, and will introduce a review process whereby creators that reach the new threshold will be checked to ensure they meet community guidelines and advertiser policies.
"By keeping the threshold to 10k views, we also ensure that there will be minimal impact on our aspiring creators," announced YouTube on its Creator Blog.
The refusal to serve ads on new channels may also go some way to dealing with YouTube's recent issues with ads for mainstream brands being placed alongside inappropriate content.
Tags: advertising, brand marketing, YouTube
