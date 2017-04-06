UK regional publishers unite to promote brand ad safety benefits

by Helen Leggatt



This week, 1XL, the union of regional publishers, published an open letter signed by chief executives of each member publisher - including Newsquest, Archant and DC Thomson. The letter capitalizes on recent headlines that big brands' online advertisements have been appearing next to, and thus funding, offensive content.

"The crisis of confidence in the national digital advertising market continues, with advertisers increasingly exposed and worried about the dangers of blind programmatic ad buying which is placing household brands next to extremist content and fake news," said Henry Faure Walker, chief executive of Newsquest. "Google and Facebook are keen to apologize but they don't have credible answers."

Local publishers are pushing their guarantee that their content is sourced only by trained journalists, is regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation, and that any advertising will not appear against extremist or fake news.

The result, according to the publishers, is that "The context in which this puts your advertising increases engagement, trust and therefore consumer response, giving you better value for money alongside the peace of mind of a safe advertising placement."

Tags: advertising, content, fake news, publishing, UK