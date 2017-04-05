Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : April 05, 2017
U.K. in-store mobile experience lags behind U.S.
A new report from mobile solutions firm DMI reveals that the U.K. is way behind the U.S. and Europe when it comes to providing in-store mobile users with the experience they demand.
DMI's data is the result of secret shopper trials of in-store mobile experiences among 160 global retailers. The average score in the U.S. was 107/240, more than twice that of the average score in the U.K.
Hampered by legacy I.T., under-investment on the part of U.K. retailers has widened the gap. And yet, in DMI's concurrent survey of 2,400 consumers about their shopping behavior and requirements, 56% said they would be more likely to make a purchase in-store from retailers who offered mobile features. This rises to 76% among "mobile reliants" - those consumers that regularly use their mobile in-store, have 3 or more retail apps on their smart phone, and make purchases via mobile.
Furthermore, more than 8 in 10 mobile reliants said they would have a more positive view of a brand that offered mobile features in-store.
"It's fascinating to see the variety of retailers included in the top ten: from high end to budget outlets, from homewares to supermarkets and clothing," said Magnus Jern, Chief Innovation Officer at DMI. "It demonstrates that good customer service isn't dependent on price point, but rather a thorough understanding of customer's needs. Outside of the top ten there is a significant gap in scores between the haves and have-nots. Those who provide a quality mobile experience will continue to achieve higher revenue, customer satisfaction and have better insights and data across channels."
Tags: in-store, mobile, secret shopper, shopping survey
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: 1/3 are carrying credit debt
- Ad Roundup: Releases focus on contact
- Report: Half aren't testing email
- U.K. in-store mobile experience lags behind U.S.
- Survey: Privacy concerns keep shoppers from applying for in-store credit
- Study: 1 in 10 feel CX strategy optimized
- Ad Roundup: Ecommerce, publishing tools launched
- End of an era: Android overtakes Windows as most popular OS for Internet net
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers