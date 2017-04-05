BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : April 05, 2017


U.K. in-store mobile experience lags behind U.S.

A new report from mobile solutions firm DMI reveals that the U.K. is way behind the U.S. and Europe when it comes to providing in-store mobile users with the experience they demand.

by Helen Leggatt

DMI's data is the result of secret shopper trials of in-store mobile experiences among 160 global retailers. The average score in the U.S. was 107/240, more than twice that of the average score in the U.K.

Hampered by legacy I.T., under-investment on the part of U.K. retailers has widened the gap. And yet, in DMI's concurrent survey of 2,400 consumers about their shopping behavior and requirements, 56% said they would be more likely to make a purchase in-store from retailers who offered mobile features. This rises to 76% among "mobile reliants" - those consumers that regularly use their mobile in-store, have 3 or more retail apps on their smart phone, and make purchases via mobile.

Furthermore, more than 8 in 10 mobile reliants said they would have a more positive view of a brand that offered mobile features in-store.

"It's fascinating to see the variety of retailers included in the top ten: from high end to budget outlets, from homewares to supermarkets and clothing," said Magnus Jern, Chief Innovation Officer at DMI. "It demonstrates that good customer service isn't dependent on price point, but rather a thorough understanding of customer's needs. Outside of the top ten there is a significant gap in scores between the haves and have-nots. Those who provide a quality mobile experience will continue to achieve higher revenue, customer satisfaction and have better insights and data across channels."

Tags: in-store, mobile, secret shopper, shopping survey










