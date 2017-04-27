BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Research : April 27, 2017


Two-thirds of US, UK consumers worried about how brands use personal data

The latest 'State of Consumer Privacy and Trust' survey has been released by identity management firm, Gigya, and it reveals that many consumers still harbor concerns.

by Helen Leggatt

A survey of 4,000 adults across the US and UK by Gigya found that more than two-thirds (68%) are concerned about how brands use their personal data. Sixty-nine percent also have concerns about the Internet of Things and the security of their data when using connected devices such as fitness tracker, connected cars and smartwatches.

"There exists a challenge for brands as they respond to consumer demand for personalization with a growing level of mistrust in how they protect and use customer data," says Jason Rose, senior vice president of marketing at Gigya. "Brands that implement succinct privacy policies that put the customer in control and deploy platforms that strengthen consumer data security will ultimately gain consumer trust. These brands will conquer the personalization-privacy challenge and deliver on the full promise of their online strategies."

With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming into force in twelve months time (May, 2018) there is increased pressure on businesses to balance their need for data to provide expected personalization with legislation that will require "a seismic shift in the way they collect and manage data".

Tags: data collection, personal data, privacy, research










