Top 4 tips to up the Adtech game

by Kristina Knight

Focus on viewability

"Whether you're using a third-party vendor, internally auditing your own site or doing a combination of the two, be hyper vigilant about viewability. Keep in mind that this might require a site redesign or further optimizing ad slots, but these adjustments will pay off in terms of maximum revenue potential," said Arthur Shikhman, Vice President, Platforms, 33Across.

Take more control of inventory and data

"Decrease your reliance on content recommendation engines or paid traffic since site visitors that come from those sources rarely become regular visitors that are actively engaged," said Shikhman. "To grow a loyal audience, publishers should put more effort into creating engaging content. Engagement often comes by way of direct and organic search as well as social traffic."

Embrace Google's AMP (accelerated mobile pages) platform

"This open standard ensures the fastest downloads of content on mobile devices and is quickly gaining momentum as mobile becomes the first screen. Complementary to this is the A4A (AMP for Ads) standard, which accelerates the speed at which ads are downloaded. Being prepared for AMP now will enable you to seize more opportunities as the platform evolves," said Shikhman.

Look to the latest innovations

"Tap into the latest innovations in header bidding with both server-to-server and wrapper integrations. Once a publisher has their header bidding set up, the overall upkeep and maintenance will decrease as revenue increases. Publishers will find this is a more compelling strategy than the traditional waterfall approach," said Shikhman.

