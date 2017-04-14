BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : April 14, 2017


Top 4 tips to up the Adtech game

With the goal of reducing reliance on middlemen in the adtech ecosystem and taking greater control over revenue, more publishers are building or acquiring their own platforms. Here are four ways publishers can be successful with this strategy.

by Kristina Knight

Focus on viewability

"Whether you're using a third-party vendor, internally auditing your own site or doing a combination of the two, be hyper vigilant about viewability. Keep in mind that this might require a site redesign or further optimizing ad slots, but these adjustments will pay off in terms of maximum revenue potential," said Arthur Shikhman, Vice President, Platforms, 33Across.

Take more control of inventory and data

"Decrease your reliance on content recommendation engines or paid traffic since site visitors that come from those sources rarely become regular visitors that are actively engaged," said Shikhman. "To grow a loyal audience, publishers should put more effort into creating engaging content. Engagement often comes by way of direct and organic search as well as social traffic."

Embrace Google's AMP (accelerated mobile pages) platform

"This open standard ensures the fastest downloads of content on mobile devices and is quickly gaining momentum as mobile becomes the first screen. Complementary to this is the A4A (AMP for Ads) standard, which accelerates the speed at which ads are downloaded. Being prepared for AMP now will enable you to seize more opportunities as the platform evolves," said Shikhman.

Look to the latest innovations

"Tap into the latest innovations in header bidding with both server-to-server and wrapper integrations. Once a publisher has their header bidding set up, the overall upkeep and maintenance will decrease as revenue increases. Publishers will find this is a more compelling strategy than the traditional waterfall approach," said Shikhman.

Tags: 33Across, adtech trends, advertising, advertising tips, advertising trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/top-4-tips-to-up-the-adtech-game.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.