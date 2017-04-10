Top 3 tips to protect your business from hackers

by Kristina Knight

Understand Your Security

"Most small business owners don't think they are at risk, yet 43% of small businesses have been victims of cyber attack. As a result, 60% of small businesses that suffer a cyber attack are out of business within 6 months," said Bryan Seely, a former US Marine, ethical hacker, and member of MGT Capital Investments' Hacker Advisory Board. "Small businesses cannot afford to ignore the risk of hackers and they should proactively take action to prevent a breach If a breach has happened, small business owners should take immediate action to identify and fix the issue."



Each device on your network is a weak point - learn how to mitigate that risk

"Every device that connects to the internet in your small business is a potential risk for a security breach - it's as simple as an employee clicking on unknown email link and compromising their entire company's security," said Seely, who teaches hacking secrets in his Udemy course, The Ultimate Ethical Hacking Boot Camp: Beginner to Pro. "The best solution to mitigate this risk is to invest in employee training run by qualified experts in cybersecurity."

Develop a security policy for your small business and stick to it

"Securing your small business relies on the fundamentals of good IT practices. Backup your data, test the backups, make sure you have everything simplified and automated, and check everything regularly. These strategies alone can prevent a cryptolocker type virus from destroying your company's future," said Seely.

