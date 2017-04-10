BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Internet : April 10, 2017


Top 3 tips to protect your business from hackers

Most small businesses consider themselves immune to hacking because larger enterprises have more to offer in the way of data, money, and other resources. But, small businesses aren't immune. Here are 3 tips to protect small businesses from hackers.

by Kristina Knight

Understand Your Security

"Most small business owners don't think they are at risk, yet 43% of small businesses have been victims of cyber attack. As a result, 60% of small businesses that suffer a cyber attack are out of business within 6 months," said Bryan Seely, a former US Marine, ethical hacker, and member of MGT Capital Investments' Hacker Advisory Board. "Small businesses cannot afford to ignore the risk of hackers and they should proactively take action to prevent a breach If a breach has happened, small business owners should take immediate action to identify and fix the issue."

Each device on your network is a weak point - learn how to mitigate that risk

"Every device that connects to the internet in your small business is a potential risk for a security breach - it's as simple as an employee clicking on unknown email link and compromising their entire company's security," said Seely, who teaches hacking secrets in his Udemy course, The Ultimate Ethical Hacking Boot Camp: Beginner to Pro. "The best solution to mitigate this risk is to invest in employee training run by qualified experts in cybersecurity."

Develop a security policy for your small business and stick to it

"Securing your small business relies on the fundamentals of good IT practices. Backup your data, test the backups, make sure you have everything simplified and automated, and check everything regularly. These strategies alone can prevent a cryptolocker type virus from destroying your company's future," said Seely.

Tags: Bryan Seely, ethical hacking, SMB hacking, SMB tips, SMB trends, Udemy










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/top-3-tips-to-protect-your-business-from-hackers.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.