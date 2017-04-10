Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Internet : April 10, 2017
Top 3 tips to protect your business from hackers
Most small businesses consider themselves immune to hacking because larger enterprises have more to offer in the way of data, money, and other resources. But, small businesses aren't immune. Here are 3 tips to protect small businesses from hackers.
Understand Your Security
"Most small business owners don't think they are at risk, yet 43% of small businesses have been victims of cyber attack. As a result, 60% of small businesses that suffer a cyber attack are out of business within 6 months," said Bryan Seely, a former US Marine, ethical hacker, and member of MGT Capital Investments' Hacker Advisory Board. "Small businesses cannot afford to ignore the risk of hackers and they should proactively take action to prevent a breach If a breach has happened, small business owners should take immediate action to identify and fix the issue."
Each device on your network is a weak point - learn how to mitigate that risk
"Every device that connects to the internet in your small business is a potential risk for a security breach - it's as simple as an employee clicking on unknown email link and compromising their entire company's security," said Seely, who teaches hacking secrets in his Udemy course, The Ultimate Ethical Hacking Boot Camp: Beginner to Pro. "The best solution to mitigate this risk is to invest in employee training run by qualified experts in cybersecurity."
Develop a security policy for your small business and stick to it
"Securing your small business relies on the fundamentals of good IT practices. Backup your data, test the backups, make sure you have everything simplified and automated, and check everything regularly. These strategies alone can prevent a cryptolocker type virus from destroying your company's future," said Seely.
Tags: Bryan Seely, ethical hacking, SMB hacking, SMB tips, SMB trends, Udemy
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Cross-channel costing retailers dough
- Study: Mobile key to shoppers research
- Top 3 tips to protect your business from hackers
- Reduce cart abandonment with frictionless checkout and more payment options
- Voice technology simplifies consumers' lives, boosts emotional connection to brands
- Study: Coupons pushing more restaurant choices
- Ad Roundup: Releases to up communication factor
- How to use store data to target email
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers