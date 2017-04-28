Top 3 tips for B2B brands to harness purchasing power

by Kristina Knight

Be anywhere and everywhere

"B2B sellers must give buyers the power to purchase when, where and how they want. Convenience is king and nowhere is this more true than in commerce. Self-service offerings that provide customized pricing and flexible purchase options will empower buyers to make orders on their own time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing operational costs while growing digital revenue. In turn, sales representatives can more effectively allocate their resources to maximize spend for customers of all sizes," said Sarah Traxler, Senior Director of Marketing, CloudCraze.

Obtain a 360-degree view of the customer

"Through connected commerce in the cloud, sales, marketing and CRM functionality seamlessly integrate, granting organizations a complete, real-time view of the customer. This makes it easier to access important insights about individual buyers without navigating across various sites. With a more holistic understanding of the customer, organizations can tailor offerings, react to abandoned carts, and personalize the commerce experience to increase buyers' digital spending power," said Traxler.

Be agile

"Flexible and scalable commerce architecture allows organizations to better accommodate different needs of buyers across industries. The ability to listen to customer feedback and react to it efficiently and effectively is a critical component of customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty. As buyers continue to gain more digital spending power, an agile platform will empower organizations to meet evolving customer demands quickly and drive increased revenue over time," said Traxler.

