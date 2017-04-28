Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : April 28, 2017
Top 3 tips for B2B brands to harness purchasing power
Harnessing the purchasing power of any consumer is hard, but it can be especially hard in the B2B space, where businesses must navigate not only needs but the best way to engage not just one buyer, but many buyers in different geographical regions. Here are three tips to help.
Be anywhere and everywhere
"B2B sellers must give buyers the power to purchase when, where and how they want. Convenience is king and nowhere is this more true than in commerce. Self-service offerings that provide customized pricing and flexible purchase options will empower buyers to make orders on their own time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing operational costs while growing digital revenue. In turn, sales representatives can more effectively allocate their resources to maximize spend for customers of all sizes," said Sarah Traxler, Senior Director of Marketing, CloudCraze.
Obtain a 360-degree view of the customer
"Through connected commerce in the cloud, sales, marketing and CRM functionality seamlessly integrate, granting organizations a complete, real-time view of the customer. This makes it easier to access important insights about individual buyers without navigating across various sites. With a more holistic understanding of the customer, organizations can tailor offerings, react to abandoned carts, and personalize the commerce experience to increase buyers' digital spending power," said Traxler.
Be agile
"Flexible and scalable commerce architecture allows organizations to better accommodate different needs of buyers across industries. The ability to listen to customer feedback and react to it efficiently and effectively is a critical component of customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty. As buyers continue to gain more digital spending power, an agile platform will empower organizations to meet evolving customer demands quickly and drive increased revenue over time," said Traxler.
Tags: B2B ecommerce, B2B tips, CloudCraze, ecommerce, ecommerce tips
