Top 3 tips for a more earth friendly marketing campaign

by Kristina Knight

Make it easy for customers to electronically redeem coupons and promotions

"Use responsive design tools to make sure your emails -- and the coupons and promo codes within -- render properly on mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. Encourage customers to use digital devices for redemption by offering exclusive content or promotions, like free shipping or a discount," said EJ McGowan, General Manager, Campaigner.

Take your content and workflows online

"Instead of mailing hard copies of receipts and product manuals with new purchases, consider building out an online portal where your customers can easily log in to an account to access digital versions. This will not only cut down on print waste, but also enable customers to access the information they need from any device at any time," said McGowan.

Encourage environmental sustainability within your marketing campaigns

"Use your marketing materials like newsletters to promote other eco-friendly practices you're implementing within your business. For example, if you made a change to reduce the amount of packaging you send customers -- ultimately minimizing the amount that ends up in landfills -- communicate this through your existing marketing channels," said McGowan.

