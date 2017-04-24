Survey: More consumers want to be paperless

by Kristina Knight

Researchers also found that half 'are comfortable' storing personal information/items - including pictures - in the cloud.

"For companies and consumers, the cloud has moved beyond being just an abstract concept and now has the capability to change how people work and live," said Chuck Cordray, CEO of Inlet. "As consumers continue to adopt a digital-first lifestyle, there's a significant opportunity and untapped potential for companies to evolve into more advisory roles when it comes to educating audiences about trusting and working with cloud to harness its full potential. Inlet's role is to take the resource burden away from providers and enable them to efficiently and safely deliver eBills and statements to major destinations such as Google Drive, Amazon Drive and more than 6,500 banks and credit unions across the country."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• People are also comfortable storing financial information, including bank statements, in the cloud

• 48% 'are not comfortable' using digital assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri to pay bills for them

• 34% 'are more comfortable' using passwords rather than fingerprint ID to login to their bank

More than half of people do not access their banking information while using mobile devices in public places.

