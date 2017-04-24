BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
April 24, 2017


Survey IDS when customers will share personal data

While customers do not want to share too much personal data with the stores or businesses where they shop, there are a few instances in which consumers say sharing personal data is okay. New data out from [24]7 explains when and why.

by Kristina Knight

First, the when, nearly half of those consumers surveyed in a recent [24]7 report said they would share personal data to save more money (43%), and about one-third would share data to reach a fast resolution to an existing problem (39%). The key, of course, is relevance.

For example, the [24]7 report found 26% of consumers want marketing messages to be personalized, but 29% 'are irritated' by communications that aren't relevant to them - despite being personalized.

"If used correctly, consumer data can play a valuable role in improving the customer experience, but this information should be used wisely to avoid alienating customers," said Scott Horn, chief marketing officer, [24]7, a customer experience company. "The key to a great customer experience is dependent on companies' ability to understand a consumer's true intent. If companies understand precisely what a customer is trying to do and where their interests lie, they can deliver a more personalized interaction that doesn't feel intrusive."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 48% say financial institutions use their personal information properly
• 50% say insurance companies use personal information properly
• 38% say telecoms use personal information properly

Nearly half (47%) of those surveyed say they have higher expectations for business encounters with brands with whom they have shared their personal data.

