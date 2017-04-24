Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : April 24, 2017
Survey IDS when customers will share personal data
While customers do not want to share too much personal data with the stores or businesses where they shop, there are a few instances in which consumers say sharing personal data is okay. New data out from [24]7 explains when and why.
First, the when, nearly half of those consumers surveyed in a recent [24]7 report said they would share personal data to save more money (43%), and about one-third would share data to reach a fast resolution to an existing problem (39%). The key, of course, is relevance.
For example, the [24]7 report found 26% of consumers want marketing messages to be personalized, but 29% 'are irritated' by communications that aren't relevant to them - despite being personalized.
"If used correctly, consumer data can play a valuable role in improving the customer experience, but this information should be used wisely to avoid alienating customers," said Scott Horn, chief marketing officer, [24]7, a customer experience company. "The key to a great customer experience is dependent on companies' ability to understand a consumer's true intent. If companies understand precisely what a customer is trying to do and where their interests lie, they can deliver a more personalized interaction that doesn't feel intrusive."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 48% say financial institutions use their personal information properly
• 50% say insurance companies use personal information properly
• 38% say telecoms use personal information properly
Nearly half (47%) of those surveyed say they have higher expectations for business encounters with brands with whom they have shared their personal data.
Tags: advertising, advertising data, customer data, ecommerce, [24]7
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Most believe personalization key to success
- Report: Most Amazon sellers looking for new marketplaces
- Study: Finance, saving important to Millenials
- Survey: More consumers want to be paperless
- Survey IDS when customers will share personal data
- Bing: Voice searches for hotels up 343% YoY
- Top 5 tips to take business paperless
- Snap Ads spend rises 593% QoQ
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers