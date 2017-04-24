Survey IDS when customers will share personal data

by Kristina Knight

First, the when, nearly half of those consumers surveyed in a recent [24]7 report said they would share personal data to save more money (43%), and about one-third would share data to reach a fast resolution to an existing problem (39%). The key, of course, is relevance.

For example, the [24]7 report found 26% of consumers want marketing messages to be personalized, but 29% 'are irritated' by communications that aren't relevant to them - despite being personalized.



"If used correctly, consumer data can play a valuable role in improving the customer experience, but this information should be used wisely to avoid alienating customers," said Scott Horn, chief marketing officer, [24]7, a customer experience company. "The key to a great customer experience is dependent on companies' ability to understand a consumer's true intent. If companies understand precisely what a customer is trying to do and where their interests lie, they can deliver a more personalized interaction that doesn't feel intrusive."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 48% say financial institutions use their personal information properly

• 50% say insurance companies use personal information properly

• 38% say telecoms use personal information properly

Nearly half (47%) of those surveyed say they have higher expectations for business encounters with brands with whom they have shared their personal data.

