BizReport : Ecommerce : April 18, 2017
Study: More shoppers show-rooming than buying in store
While the retail store will likely never die, there is a big change going on in many retail locations - the trend of showrooming. According to new Criteo data, an increasing number of shoppers, mostly younger, are now using storefronts to 'showroom' clothing and accessories, and then buying them online.
Criteo has released the Apparel Trend Report: Reconciling the Tech with the Tactile, and among the more interesting findings is that a full one-third of purchases made during the 2016 holiday season were complete via mobile device.
"The apparel and accessories category is witnessing a massive transformation," said Jonathan Opdyke, President, Brand Solutions, Criteo. "Millennial shoppers purchase the majority of their clothing and accessories online and retail storefronts are shifting to showrooming, in which shoppers can experience in real life and then purchase online. Apparel brands and retailers must embrace the new 'always-on' retail paradigm, where seasonality plays less of a role and in-store and online technology innovation enhances the shopper experience."
Researchers also found that apparel shopping carts held an average of 3 items; the average value of an apparel shopping cart was just over $95 (Q3 2016). During the holiday season, Sunday was a peak shopping day online, with carts averaging $126 on Sunday, November 13.
Because of these trends, Criteo experts believe now is the time for retailers to embrace not only the 'always on' trends of digital and mobile commerce, but to offer in-store tech options like eBay 'Magic Mirrors', and to use product listing ads to drive more awareness of products.
Tags: Criteo, Ecommerce, ecommerce trends, m:commerce trends, mobile marketing, showrooming
