BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : April 18, 2017


Study: More shoppers show-rooming than buying in store

While the retail store will likely never die, there is a big change going on in many retail locations - the trend of showrooming. According to new Criteo data, an increasing number of shoppers, mostly younger, are now using storefronts to 'showroom' clothing and accessories, and then buying them online.

by Kristina Knight

Criteo has released the Apparel Trend Report: Reconciling the Tech with the Tactile, and among the more interesting findings is that a full one-third of purchases made during the 2016 holiday season were complete via mobile device.

"The apparel and accessories category is witnessing a massive transformation," said Jonathan Opdyke, President, Brand Solutions, Criteo. "Millennial shoppers purchase the majority of their clothing and accessories online and retail storefronts are shifting to showrooming, in which shoppers can experience in real life and then purchase online. Apparel brands and retailers must embrace the new 'always-on' retail paradigm, where seasonality plays less of a role and in-store and online technology innovation enhances the shopper experience."

Researchers also found that apparel shopping carts held an average of 3 items; the average value of an apparel shopping cart was just over $95 (Q3 2016). During the holiday season, Sunday was a peak shopping day online, with carts averaging $126 on Sunday, November 13.

Because of these trends, Criteo experts believe now is the time for retailers to embrace not only the 'always on' trends of digital and mobile commerce, but to offer in-store tech options like eBay 'Magic Mirrors', and to use product listing ads to drive more awareness of products.

Tags: Criteo, Ecommerce, ecommerce trends, m:commerce trends, mobile marketing, showrooming










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/study-more-shoppers-show-rooming-than-buying-in-store.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.