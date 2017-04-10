BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Mobile Marketing : April 10, 2017


Study: Mobile key to shoppers research

More and more consumers are looking to their mobile devices to give them the skinny on new product releases. That, according to recent Salsify data; researchers found that most (77%) of shoppers are turning to mobile devices to find product information - even if they are already in a store.

by Kristina Knight

Only about one-third of those surveyed say they ask sales associates for help with product questions. Not only are shoppers turning to mobile devices to answer their product questions, most (87%) say having access to complete product content influences their purchase decisions.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to their mobile devices to answer product-related questions, like price and availability, while they shop," said Jason Purcell, CEO and co-founder of Salsify. "This year's research again demonstrates just how critical it is for every brand and retailer to have a systematized approach to maintain robust and relevant digital content to retain shopper attention and win sales."

Researchers further found:

• 50% have returned items because of incorrect/incomplete product information
• 54% of those who have returned items say they 'are less likely' to buy from that merchant again
• 70% look for at least 3 product images prior to buying

As to the demographic breakdown, Boomers and Seniors are the least likely to use mobile devices for shopping (36%). Most Millennials (84%) and Gen Xers (78%) use mobile devices when online shopping.

Tags: ecommerce, M:Commerce, mobile commerce, mobile content, mobile marketing, Salsify










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/study-mobile-key-to-shoppers-research.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.