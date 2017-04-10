Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : April 10, 2017
Study: Mobile key to shoppers research
More and more consumers are looking to their mobile devices to give them the skinny on new product releases. That, according to recent Salsify data; researchers found that most (77%) of shoppers are turning to mobile devices to find product information - even if they are already in a store.
Only about one-third of those surveyed say they ask sales associates for help with product questions. Not only are shoppers turning to mobile devices to answer their product questions, most (87%) say having access to complete product content influences their purchase decisions.
"Consumers are increasingly turning to their mobile devices to answer product-related questions, like price and availability, while they shop," said Jason Purcell, CEO and co-founder of Salsify. "This year's research again demonstrates just how critical it is for every brand and retailer to have a systematized approach to maintain robust and relevant digital content to retain shopper attention and win sales."
Researchers further found:
• 50% have returned items because of incorrect/incomplete product information
• 54% of those who have returned items say they 'are less likely' to buy from that merchant again
• 70% look for at least 3 product images prior to buying
As to the demographic breakdown, Boomers and Seniors are the least likely to use mobile devices for shopping (36%). Most Millennials (84%) and Gen Xers (78%) use mobile devices when online shopping.
Tags: ecommerce, M:Commerce, mobile commerce, mobile content, mobile marketing, Salsify
