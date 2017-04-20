Study: Mobile becoming a loyalty draw

by Kristina Knight

Loyalty programs, on the whole, saw steady growth over the past year, with 64% of brands reporting an increase in member numbers. The mobile findings, however, are what could be game changing for many brands according to the report.

"We saw distinct evidence last year that brands should be more aggressive in their march toward offering mobile-enabled loyalty programs, and we see even more reason to do so in this year's report," said Margie Kupfer, VP of Marketing at 3Cinteractive. "It's clear that brands without the willingness and needed skillsets to build these programs will see a significant competitive disadvantage going forward. Consumers today expect a seamless online to offline experience and to use their loyalty benefits via their smartphone."

Other interesting findings from the 2017 Mobile Loyalty Progress Report include:

• 62% of consumers are turned off by program sign-ups that require too much information

• 66% of consumers want mobile sign-ups to be simpler

• 27% of brands are now using SMS for loyalty program communications

Researchers also found that most brands without mobile infrastructure for loyalty programs are struggling (81%).

