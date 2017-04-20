Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : April 20, 2017
Study: Mobile becoming a loyalty draw
The key to loyalty could be mobile. That's a key takeaway from new data out from 3Cinteractive; their researchers found that most consumers (62%) are influenced to buy when loyalty programs have mobile functionality.
Loyalty programs, on the whole, saw steady growth over the past year, with 64% of brands reporting an increase in member numbers. The mobile findings, however, are what could be game changing for many brands according to the report.
"We saw distinct evidence last year that brands should be more aggressive in their march toward offering mobile-enabled loyalty programs, and we see even more reason to do so in this year's report," said Margie Kupfer, VP of Marketing at 3Cinteractive. "It's clear that brands without the willingness and needed skillsets to build these programs will see a significant competitive disadvantage going forward. Consumers today expect a seamless online to offline experience and to use their loyalty benefits via their smartphone."
Other interesting findings from the 2017 Mobile Loyalty Progress Report include:
• 62% of consumers are turned off by program sign-ups that require too much information
• 66% of consumers want mobile sign-ups to be simpler
• 27% of brands are now using SMS for loyalty program communications
Researchers also found that most brands without mobile infrastructure for loyalty programs are struggling (81%).
Tags: 3Cinteractive, loyalty marketing, loyalty marketing trends, mobile loyalty program, mobile marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Mobile becoming a loyalty draw
- Study finds in-store displays aren't converting
- Top 3 tips to spring clean your small business
- Expert: What social video means for marketers
- Ad Roundup: Releases for content monetization
- Affiliate, performance-based marketing not on the curriculum
- Beauty shoppers active on social
- Expert: Top tips for a strong outdoor ad strategy
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers