BizReport : Advertising : April 27, 2017
Study: Marketers overwhelmed with data
While most marketers agree that collecting data is in their job description, the job of analyzing that data, is not. That's the word from a new BlueVenn report, which found that 64% of US and UK marketers agree that their job is to collect data - but not analyze it.
What's more, researchers found that sheer amount of data available to them - and the job of analyzing it - is taking away from time they need to spend with creative.
"With the overwhelming flood of big data, marketers are struggling to keep on top of their role. Marketers are developing their analytic skills in 2017, and feeling quietly confident about their abilities," Anthony Botibol, Marketing Director at BlueVenn said. "However, the sheer volume of the data and the little time they have to spend on analysis, means that marketers are perfecting neither their creative marketing campaigns or their data analysis, leaving them in this 'deadlock'."
Other interesting findings from BlueVen's Data Deadlock report include:
• 93% of those surveyed are confident/very confident in their ability to analyze complex data
• 51% feel too much time is spent in the day-to-day analysis of data
• Most feel automated analysis tools are the 'most practical' way to deal with data
The full report can be found here.
Tags: advertising, advertising data, BlueVenn, customer data, ecommerce
