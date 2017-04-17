Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : April 17, 2017
Study finds pre-roll most engaging
Look no farther than traditional pre-roll advertising units to engage. That, according to new YuMe data which found that pre-roll remains not only the most engaging video ad format, but also ranks as the most informative according to viewers.
YuMe and IPG Media Lab have released the new report, Navigating the New Digital Video Landscape, and among the more interesting findings is this: pre-roll remains key to video campaign success. More than half (54%) of mobile users said pre-roll ads are engaging; only about one-third found either outstream or mid-roll ads engaging.
Researchers found that pre-roll ads are seen as the 'least interruptive' by mobile users, with only 17% feeling their experience is interrupted by pre-roll ads. Comparatively, 60% feel that outstream ads and 72% feel that mid-stream ads interrupt their experience.
"We are big advocates of marketers using a mix of video formats and strategies to effectively reach target audiences, but it also comes as no surprise that pre-roll remains a dominant cornerstone in a multi-format approach. This artful balance of formats meets brand objectives while delivering memorable experiences for consumers," said Michael Hudes, Chief Revenue Officer, YuMe. "Through this trial, we've been able to clearly outline and reveal the power and impact of video formats across devices. This type of data and insights will prove invaluable for brands continuing to innovate in this space."
Other interesting findings include:
• 67% say social video 'did not disturb' their mobile browsing experience
• 53% said the same for pre-roll
• Outstream aids in ad recall, with 3x more viewers remembering outstream ads than other formats
Tags: advertising, video ad content, video advertising, video advertising trends, YuMe
Tweet
