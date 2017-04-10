Study: Cross-channel costing retailers dough

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with 1WorldSync found that cross-channel issues like software systems, selling across country borders, and supply chains have cost retailers $1.9 trillion dollars. What's more about half (53%) of merchants and suppliers do not believe their company has a firm handle of what it takes to successfully navigate the cross-channel, retail waters.

Nearly half of retailers surveyed (45%) have lost at least $1 million in revenue because of cross-channel commerce issues.

"In the dynamic world of digital commerce, merchants and suppliers are facing significant issues capitalizing on the opportunities within different channels and geographies. As the space has evolved, there are more regulations to comply with, more channels to be present on and more partners to trade with than ever before," said Nihat Arkan, CEO of 1WorldSync. "Before both sides of the retail equation can truly master omnichannel commerce, they have to ensure their digital investments address their current challenges."

Researchers also found:

• 51% of retailers surveyed don't support mobile commerce

• 80% do not integrate product content/management across channels

• 1 in 10 surveyed have lost at least $3 million because of these issues

However, most (65%) of those surveyed are now allocating about one-third of their commerce budget to tackling cross-channel issues.

