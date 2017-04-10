Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : April 10, 2017
Study: Cross-channel costing retailers dough
While cross-channel marketing has shown to be effective in engaging consumers, there is a drawback: challenges like working across countries and continents is costing retailers serious cash.
Researchers with 1WorldSync found that cross-channel issues like software systems, selling across country borders, and supply chains have cost retailers $1.9 trillion dollars. What's more about half (53%) of merchants and suppliers do not believe their company has a firm handle of what it takes to successfully navigate the cross-channel, retail waters.
Nearly half of retailers surveyed (45%) have lost at least $1 million in revenue because of cross-channel commerce issues.
"In the dynamic world of digital commerce, merchants and suppliers are facing significant issues capitalizing on the opportunities within different channels and geographies. As the space has evolved, there are more regulations to comply with, more channels to be present on and more partners to trade with than ever before," said Nihat Arkan, CEO of 1WorldSync. "Before both sides of the retail equation can truly master omnichannel commerce, they have to ensure their digital investments address their current challenges."
Researchers also found:
• 51% of retailers surveyed don't support mobile commerce
• 80% do not integrate product content/management across channels
• 1 in 10 surveyed have lost at least $3 million because of these issues
However, most (65%) of those surveyed are now allocating about one-third of their commerce budget to tackling cross-channel issues.
Tags: 1 WorldSync, cross-channel ecommerce, cross-channel marketing, ecommerce, ecommerce trends
