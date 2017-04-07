Search BizReport
BizReport : Research : April 07, 2017
Study: Coupons pushing more restaurant choices
Shoppers are making their dinner choice with their wallet. That's a key takeaway from new Valassis research which indicates that coupons are dictating where people will eat. Researchers found nearly half of hungry consumers choose where to eat according to price offers or value menus.
Breaking down the restaurant choice a little further, 32% say pricing dictates where they'll eat out while 29% choose where to eat based on a value menu. And, nearly half (48%) say they'd visit a restaurant near their work if that restaurant offered coupons.
"Consumers expect ready access to deals at home, work and on the go as they look for ways to save money and make dining out affordable," said Curtis Tingle, chief marketing officer, Valassis. "The right deal, at the right time can activate a consumer who may not have been considering a restaurant otherwise, demonstrating the need to offer value at these influential moments along the path to purchase."
Researchers also found that dads are heavily influenced by coupons, with 45% saying coupons are their most 'motivating factor' in the choice to eat out. Just over 40% of all surveyed say they're using savings apps and the internet to find restaurant deals or coupons.
While most consumers are looking online for restaurant coupons, restauranteurs shouldn't count out those local coupon 'newspapers' - about 15% of people say they've tried new menu items because of paper coupons.
Tags: advertising, coupon trends, mobile marketing, restaurant advertising, Valassis
