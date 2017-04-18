Study: Consumers aren't overexposed during campaigns

by Kristina Knight

According to the report advertising fraud is about 88% higher on home pages than on article pages, and that at night bots are significantly more active, making it less likely that ads are being served to humans. Ad fraud, researchers found, steadies at about 8am and remains steady throughout the day, but between 12AM and 4 AM, bot traffic peaks.

"There is a misconception that consumers are often overexposed during a campaign, but our data tells a different story. A noteworthy finding from our Media Quality Report is that 70-85% of consumers are only served one viewable ad during the lifetime of a campaign, undermining the ability of brands to influence people," says Maria Pousa, CMO at IAS. "We have been helping our customers understand the optimum time and frequency that consumers should be exposed to ads, so brands can turn attention into behavior. Given the fragmentation of platforms and standards, we foresee that the industry will move towards time-based metrics to determine campaign success in the upcoming years."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Vertically oriented ads are more viewable than horizontal

• Between 60% and 80% of consumers are served only 1-2 viewable impressions per campaign

• Between 70% and 85% are served 'no more than 1' viewable impression

• Between 50% and 65% are served ads for no longer than 5 seconds

