Study: 1/3 are carrying credit debt

by Kristina Knight

That is an increase of 4% over 2016. What's more, about 20% are rolling over at least $2,500 in credit card debt each month. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has announced they'll increase interest rates - the second time in 10 years - which will likely add to the monetary pressures of US families.

"It is concerning that so many Americans remain in such a fragile financial position after the Great Recession," said Susan C. Keating, president and CEO of the NFCC. "Credit card debt is on the rise, and people are not saving for a financially healthy future. The NFCC member network provides professional advocates and resources to help people overcome these obstacles, and I encourage everyone to use them in support of their own financial goals."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 26% of consumers say they're spending less now than in the past

• 54% say they're saving as much in 2017 as they did in 2016, a 4% decrease YoY

• 1 in 4 say they do not save at all

Most of those surveyed (80%) say they 'would benefit' from having a professional advise them on 'everyday' financial questions.

