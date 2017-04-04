BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : April 04, 2017


Study: 1 in 10 feel CX strategy optimized

While most brands agree that a seamless online and offline customer experience is key to customer satisfaction, only 1 in 10 executives surveyed feel their digital strategy is actually optimized for customers. That's the word from a new Dimension Data report.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with the 2017 Global Customer Experience Benchmarking Report found that most (71%) executives say the customer experience is the top strategic measure, fewer than 15% rate that delivery 9 out of 10 points. They also found that one-third don't have a manager in place for customer experience.

"The digital dilemma is deepening, and organizations need to choose a path between digital crisis or redemption," said Joe Manuele, Dimension Data's group executive for CX and collaboration. "The world has formed a digital skin, and business, service, technology and commercial models have changed forever. However, organizations are strategically challenged to keep pace with customer behavior."

Researchers say using omnichannel strategy to connect the customer journey is a leading trend for brands. Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 8% report having all of their channels connected
• 70% report 'no/few' channels have been connected
• 58% report having channeled silos with their data/information

Less than one-third (29%) are using data to inform their omnichannel strategy.

Tags: customer experience, Dimension Data, ecommerce, ecommerce trends










