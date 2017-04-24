BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : April 24, 2017


Snap Ads spend rises 593% QoQ

The first quarter of 2017 has seen a significant rise in paid media spend on social media, according to new research from data science and media tech firm, 4C Insights.

by Helen Leggatt

The study of $130+ million in media spend among 900+ brands on 4C Insights' social ads platform reveals a 61.5% increase in paid media spend on social (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram and Snapchat) in Q1 2017.

4C instagram.pngFurthermore, the data shows a 593% rise in demand for Snap Ads, likely a result of its IPO and 'search for Stories' feature.

4c facebook.pngFacebook's strong growth (+81%) was also driven by new Messenger features such as Live Locations and Reactions. On Facebook proper, new visually driven features were launched with Facebook 360 for Samsung Gear VR, Camera Effects and Stories, new ways to go Live and watch video. Facebook also released more privacy controls and updates to Trending.

According to the report, a key consideration for brands when using social media is to create content that feels authentic, in line with the user-generated video consumers encounter across social media.

"When consumers feel like they're seeing a brand's true colors on social media, they become more invested," says Sean Cotton, President, Coegi. "In fact, a recent study found that a majority of Millennials view social advertising as the most influential form of marketing out there."

Tags: advertising, marketing, research, social media










