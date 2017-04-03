Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : April 03, 2017
SMBs: Top 3 tips to protect against scammers
It is the middle of tax season in the US, and while most small businesses are focused on deductions and final tax payments, one expert believes this is also the time to safeguard against fraud. Here are three tips to help SMBs safeguard their data from tax scammers.
Beware of Phishing Attempts
"This year, "phishing" schemes once again top the IRS "Dirty Dozen" list of tax scams. Early last month, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued an urgent alert warning employers of evolving W-2 scams, which have expanded beyond business to target schools, restaurants, hospitals, nonprofits and other organizations, affecting 29,000 taxpayers. Never click on links in email you don't trust or send out information without verifying who is requesting it, and always give the person or business requesting information a call to check in," said Dave Wagner, CEO, Zix Corp.
Secure Email to Tax Professionals and Customers
"At tax time - or any time for that matter - It always pays to be smart about sending secure emails. Emails and attachments sent over unprotected email are no more secure than a postcard going through the postal system, accessible by anyone while in transit. To prevent criminals from accessing private information that needs to be shared, consider an email encryption solution. Many options are easy-to-use and mobile-friendly," said Wagner. "In two or less steps, you can securely exchange sensitive information to tax professionals, customers and business partners."
Implement Cybersecurity Training Sessions
"Training for all employees remains critical. Not only will training give you the opportunity to keep employees alert, diligent and informed of the latest threats, but it helps employees protect themselves from themselves," said Wagner.
Tags: fraud tips, SMB tips, tax fraud, Zix Corp
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Three-quarters of UK companies do not provide formal pitch training
- Mobile-First consumers more receptive to brand messaging on social media
- Report IDs differences in how people connect on SnapChat
- SMBs: Top 3 tips to protect against scammers
- Reports: Communication, Emotion key for engagement
- HTC augments Viveport VR marketplace with eye-tracking ad tech
- Clutch: SMBs focus on wrong SEO metrics
- Reality of online retail service experience 'average'
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers