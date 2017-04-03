SMBs: Top 3 tips to protect against scammers

by Kristina Knight

Beware of Phishing Attempts

"This year, "phishing" schemes once again top the IRS "Dirty Dozen" list of tax scams. Early last month, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued an urgent alert warning employers of evolving W-2 scams, which have expanded beyond business to target schools, restaurants, hospitals, nonprofits and other organizations, affecting 29,000 taxpayers. Never click on links in email you don't trust or send out information without verifying who is requesting it, and always give the person or business requesting information a call to check in," said Dave Wagner, CEO, Zix Corp.



Secure Email to Tax Professionals and Customers

"At tax time - or any time for that matter - It always pays to be smart about sending secure emails. Emails and attachments sent over unprotected email are no more secure than a postcard going through the postal system, accessible by anyone while in transit. To prevent criminals from accessing private information that needs to be shared, consider an email encryption solution. Many options are easy-to-use and mobile-friendly," said Wagner. "In two or less steps, you can securely exchange sensitive information to tax professionals, customers and business partners."



Implement Cybersecurity Training Sessions

"Training for all employees remains critical. Not only will training give you the opportunity to keep employees alert, diligent and informed of the latest threats, but it helps employees protect themselves from themselves," said Wagner.

Tags: fraud tips, SMB tips, tax fraud, Zix Corp