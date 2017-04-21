BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : April 21, 2017


Researchers developing a super-adblocker

If publishers are already concerned about how the war on ad blockers is going, they may not want to hear about the daddy of all ad blockers that is currently being developed by Princeton and Stanford researchers. If you do want to hear more, read on.

by Helen Leggatt

Ad blocking is a real problem for publishers, especially those providing content online free of charge. But the fact is, some ad formats are so annoying (think pop-ups and auto-playing video) that consumers prefer to block all advertising messaging.

Existing ad blockers search out signs that a webpage contains ads by interrogating source code. However, those signs can be disguised by anti ad-blocking sites. So, at least some ads can get through... until now.

Researchers from Princeton and Stanford have developed the "Perceptual Ad Blocker" tool - potentially the next generation of ad blockers. Instead of looking at a webpage's source code, the tool analyzes a webpage to recognize ads in much the same way as humans - by looking at graphics, container sizes and searching to ad-related words such as "Sponsored" or "Close Ad".

perpetual.png

When tested against 50 known anti ad blocking sites, the tool was able to block ads on all of them without being detected.

"We don't claim to have created an undefeatable ad blocker, but we identify an evolving combination of technical and legal factors that will determine the "end game" of the arms race," wrote Arvind Narayanan in a blog post.

The Perpetual Ad Blocker is currently only available in a proof-of-concept version which does not block ads, but identifies them on a webpage.

Tags: ad blocking, advertising, publishers










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/researchers-developing-a-super-adblocker.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.