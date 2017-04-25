Report: Most Amazon sellers looking for new marketplaces

by Kristina Knight

Most Amazon sellers are also selling on eBay (65%), and about half have been selling on Amazon for 2 years or less.

"Amazon will continue to be a dominant force in the retail industry. However, these expansion plans reveal that Amazon sellers recognize the value of diversifying their eCommerce presence," said Victor Rosenman, CEO of Feedvisor. "While many Amazon merchants sell exclusively on the platform, this year's shift in expansion plans illustrates the evolving state of online marketplaces, and indicates that sellers are looking to new avenues for business growth."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 27% of third-party sellers had a presence on Jet.com in 2016, 22% do this year

• Nearly half of volume sellers - those making $2+million/year - are focused on review software

• 18% of Amazon sellers are in Home/Kitchen, 11% in books/movies

• Nearly one-third sell private label brands within Amazon

As to why sellers are looking to expand outside of the Amazon space, about half say they are concerned about losing seller privileges (52%) or because of high seller fees (50%).

