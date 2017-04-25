BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : April 25, 2017


Report: Most Amazon sellers looking for new marketplaces

While Amazon is at the top of the ecommerce food chain, some third-party sellers within their space are looking for more. That, according to new Feedvisor data, which finds most (60%) of these third-party sellers are looking to expand outside the Amazon marketplace this year.

by Kristina Knight

Most Amazon sellers are also selling on eBay (65%), and about half have been selling on Amazon for 2 years or less.

"Amazon will continue to be a dominant force in the retail industry. However, these expansion plans reveal that Amazon sellers recognize the value of diversifying their eCommerce presence," said Victor Rosenman, CEO of Feedvisor. "While many Amazon merchants sell exclusively on the platform, this year's shift in expansion plans illustrates the evolving state of online marketplaces, and indicates that sellers are looking to new avenues for business growth."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 27% of third-party sellers had a presence on Jet.com in 2016, 22% do this year
• Nearly half of volume sellers - those making $2+million/year - are focused on review software
• 18% of Amazon sellers are in Home/Kitchen, 11% in books/movies
• Nearly one-third sell private label brands within Amazon

As to why sellers are looking to expand outside of the Amazon space, about half say they are concerned about losing seller privileges (52%) or because of high seller fees (50%).

Tags: 3rd party selling, Amazon selling trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Feedvisor, mobile marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/report-most-amazon-sellers-looking-for-new-marketplaces.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.