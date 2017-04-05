BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Email Marketing : April 05, 2017


Report: Half aren't testing email

While most marketers say they'll increase their email spend over the next year, half say they aren't testing email campaigns, and one-quarter report they 'don't focus' on any metrics at all for their campaigns.

by Kristina Knight

GetResponse has released findings from a new poll of email marketers, and while some findings are positive - increased spending - others are troublesome - no metrics. Researchers found that 51% of those surveyed don't test email, and that 50% don't target email; this even though most (58%) say they'll increase their email spend over the next year.

Researchers also found that email ranked as the top performing channel for 53% of those surveyed.

"Nearly one quarter claim not to have a method of reporting metrics, so they are missing out on data-driven improvements to their email marketing," said Simon Grabowski, GetResponse Founder and CEO. "Often, the reason why marketers simply use email opens and clicks for measurement is that their email system isn't integrated with their website to record outcomes beyond the click, so ensure your system can do this by tagging marketing outcomes that occur on the website."

Other interesting findings from the GetResponse report include:

• 53% said email was the most effective marketing channel, 50% said social media was most effective
• Display and direct mail (33% each) ranked in the bottom 3 for effectiveness
• 50% do not segment emails, 29% use basic segmentation

