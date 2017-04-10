BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : April 10, 2017


Reduce cart abandonment with frictionless checkout and more payment options

Visa Checkout announces significant rise in adoption of Visa Checkout while research highlights the need for retailers to provide a frictionless online checkout method to reduce cart abandonment.

by Helen Leggatt

Abandoned shopping baskets remain a significant issue for UK retailers. More than half (52%) of retailers surveyed for recent research by analyst house Ovum and European payments provider Klarna, cited checkout as the main point in the shopper journey for consumers to fall out.

"This data shows that simple things such as a tricky checkout process or lack of payment options can turn off today's consumers," said Luke Griffiths, UK General Manager, Klarna. "But there is much to gain for retailers who get this right - consumers will spend more if the payment process is smooth and stress free."

To this end, it's interesting to note Visa Checkout's success. Visa Checkout provides online shoppers with a quick and frictionless method of payment. Visa announced last week that Visa Checkout now reaches more than 20 million accounts and an increase of big brand names, such as Marriott, Walmart, Emirates and Avis Budget, joining the platform.

"Visa Checkout continues to simplify the online checkout process for consumers, while helping merchants increase sales and convert items in the cart to completed purchases," says Sam Shrauger, senior vice president, digital solutions, Visa Inc.

Earlier this year, yStats' 'Global Alternative Payment Methods: Second Half 2016' report revealed that the combined share of alternative payment methods globally accounts for a higher share of ecommerce sales than traditional credit cards.

In the coming years, through 2020, yStats forecasts that credit and debit card share will further decrease while use of alternative payments will continue to rise. The top alternative online payment method is e-wallet, accounting for close to one-third of global ecommerce sales. It is also the second most-used payment method for cross-border online shopping. Other prominent alternative payment methods include bank transfer, direct debit, cash on delivery, payment by invoice and in-store payment.

Tags: cart abandonment, checkout, online shopping, research










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/reduce-cart-abandonment-with-frictionless-checkout-and-more.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.