BizReport : Ecommerce : April 26, 2017


Product imagery on retailers' mobile sites lags desktop versions

Mobile is already a key retail channel, yet many top retailers are failing to offer consumers the imagery they need to make purchasing decisions, according to new research from imaging and workflow specialist, SpinMe.

by Helen Leggatt


SpinMe's analysis of leading ecommerce brands found that nearly one-quarter of the top 50 use just one image per product on their mobile sites.

"Consumers expect high-quality, consistent imaging as standard so it's easier to inspect and compare items," says David Brint, CEO of SpinMe. "It's remarkable that so many brands feel one product picture suffices."

Furthermore, among those retailers who do use more than one image, most (97%) are static photographs, while a fifth of retailers have no consistent imagery strategy in place. Instead, the number of images per product vary, as does the background, and while some product images include models, others do not. Nearly four in ten online retailers have yet to implement a zoom function, interactive rich media or video to enhance product listings.

"Product imagery on retailers' mobile sites lags far behind desktop versions, which is surprising considering one of the main drivers of future online retail is predicted to be smartphone devices," added Brint. "For specific retail sectors such as food and grocery this [one image] seems reasonable, but shoppers need to be able to investigate technical features on home electrical appliances or stitching on fashion garments close-up."

Tags: images, photography, product listing










