BizReport : Mobile Marketing : April 06, 2017
Mobile Roundup: Ad formats and analysis
In today's mobile roundup, a trio of announcements for the mobile space, that may help businesses better engage across mobile devices, apps, and browsers.
First, PadSquad has released 5 new rich, mobile ad formats. The formats include Chatter Bot, Mosaic, Glide, Reveal, and Switch Screen, and are all geared toward creating a more engaging, less disruptive mobile experience.
"The standard approach to mobile in-stream ads disrupt user experiences and don't leave positive impressions on consumers," said Daniel Meehan, Founder and CEO at PadSquad. "We take a multi-dimensional, interactive and unique approach to each brand we work with to transform new mobile ad formats into customized brand experiences."
Meanwhile, Invoca has launched the Invoca for Instagram platform; through the new offering brands in the social space can use retargeting and lookalike targeting to deliver more relevant ads to consumers.
"Social platforms like Instagram are fundamentally changing the way we consume content, which in turn impacts how brands today are attracting audiences," said Kyle Christensen, SVP of Marketing at Invoca. "For example, building your email database requires a vastly different strategy than reaching your best customers on Instagram. Driving revenue and improving the customer experience in this new landscape requires a new set of rules and that includes leveraging data from both voice and online interactions."
And Pyze has released a new version of the Pyze Growth Intelligence platform; the new version includes data import and export functions, as well as measurement capabilities across apps for automated segmentation, campaign growth, and visual querying.
"We're responding to the growing demand from enterprises and brands for help to solve the big challenges of engaging and retaining users across mobile, web and other channels," said Prabhjot Singh, co-founder and president of Pyze. "We've added significant intelligence capabilities so enterprises can easily utilize our growth intelligence solutions to meet their business goals, regardless of whether they manage a few apps and digital properties or thousands."
Tags: appvertising, Invoca, mobile ads, mobile marketing, mobile trends, PadSquad, Pyze
