BizReport : Social Marketing : April 03, 2017


Mobile-First consumers more receptive to brand messaging on social media

New research from digital agency, Fetch, reveals that the more time and frequency with which consumers access social media on a mobile device, the more receptive they become to brand messaging on that channel.

by Helen Leggatt

The findings from the Fetch 'Global Mobile Consumer Survey' reveal that those who identify as 'Mobile-First' (those who recognize their heavy reliance on, and addition to, their smartphones) are significantly more likely to participate and engage with brands in social media.

Fetch describes Mobile-First consumers as "compulsive social media users" and more than two-thirds of this segment (68%) reported accessing social networks on their mobile device at least once every hour during the week or at weekends.

While some might assume that Mobile-First consumers' constant immersion in a social media environment might cause them to become blind to brand messages, Fetch's research found otherwise.

fetch.png

"From noticing advertising posts, to taking part in competitions, to liking or sharing branded content, to contributing content Mobile-First consumers are significantly more likely to participate with brands in social media," says the report. "Suggesting that it is a channel through which they want to have a brand interaction and dialogue."

