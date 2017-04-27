Marketers say their role is to collect, not analyze, customer data

by Helen Leggatt



Just over half (51%) of the 602 B2C marketers surveyed by BlueVenn (split evenly between US and UK) for their 'Data Deadlock' report, feel they spend too much time on data analysis. And many do not believe it is their role to do so.

Two-thirds (64%) of all marketers believe that, while it is their role to collect customer data, it is not their responsibility to do the analysis. And, it's not because they are incapable of doing so. Nearly all (93%) of the marketers surveyed said they were either 'confident' or 'very confident' in their ability to analyze complex data.

"With this confidence in data analysis established, we would expect that a correlation would appear with consumer satisfaction, and consumers indicating that they are receiving relevant communications," says the report. "However, nearly 3 in 5 consumers (58%) think they are failing to be targeted effectively, which begs the question: is marketers' confidence translating into efficient marketing campaigns? Clearly not."



