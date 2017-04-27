BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Research : April 27, 2017


Marketers say their role is to collect, not analyze, customer data

Marketers say they spend far too much time analyzing data and too little on more creative aspects of the role, according to new research among US and UK marketers by marketing automation brand, BlueVenn.

by Helen Leggatt


Just over half (51%) of the 602 B2C marketers surveyed by BlueVenn (split evenly between US and UK) for their 'Data Deadlock' report, feel they spend too much time on data analysis. And many do not believe it is their role to do so.

collect.pngTwo-thirds (64%) of all marketers believe that, while it is their role to collect customer data, it is not their responsibility to do the analysis. And, it's not because they are incapable of doing so. Nearly all (93%) of the marketers surveyed said they were either 'confident' or 'very confident' in their ability to analyze complex data.

scales.png

"With this confidence in data analysis established, we would expect that a correlation would appear with consumer satisfaction, and consumers indicating that they are receiving relevant communications," says the report. "However, nearly 3 in 5 consumers (58%) think they are failing to be targeted effectively, which begs the question: is marketers' confidence translating into efficient marketing campaigns? Clearly not."

  • This is truly distressing. If marketers think they can craft creative without understanding - first-hand - what their prospects and customers care about, it's time to pick another profession.

    Data analysis will, without exception, provide revelations that can make a tangible difference in the messages, media, frequency, style, content, and multiple other criteria that marketers create. That analysis may fall into the "it's a dirty job, but somebody has to do it" category, but that somebody can't be divorced from the creative process.

    As Big Data gets mined for ever-more useful information, marketers need to know what it means and how to apply it. Quantitative analysis alone won't provide anything useful. The findings have to be filtered through a marketer's lens to ensure that the conclusions are sensitive to consumers' expectations and requirements.


