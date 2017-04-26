BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Blogs & Content : April 26, 2017


Is your branded content memorable?

Most consumers quickly forget information in branded content when talked at - but brands that engage in a conversation with consumers are more likely to make a sale, according to new research from online presentation firm Prezi.

by Helen Leggatt

In partnership with Dr. Carmen Simon, a cognitive neuroscientist, and Censuswide, Prezi's research highlighted what marketers can do to develop better content that is memorable and drives sales. Currently, the research found, 80% of consumers are unable to recall any information from branded content after 3 days and more than half can not recall a single detail by that time.

To top reason for being unable to recall branded content is irrelevancy (55%), followed by a lack of motivation to recall the information (36%) and content overload (30%). Due to distraction (18%) and stress (9%) being cited by far less consumers, the report suggests that it is the content, and not external factors, that result in bad recall.

To improve consumer recall, brands should employ a conversational creative.

"Conversations can impact memory because the frequent switching of stimulus between the speakers prevents the brain from habituation and offers novelty," said Dr Carmen Simon. "The brain enjoys the buzz of novelty."

Specifically, content which "tells the audience something new" proved to be the most memorable and prompted 27% to remember a brand, while content that teaches, inspires or entertains worked for 25%. Video was the most memorable format (37%) followed by written articles (28%) and face-to-face presentations (21%).

Tags: brand marketing, content marketing, online, video










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/is-your-branded-content-memorable.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.