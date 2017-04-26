Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : April 26, 2017
In ecommerce, personalization missing the mark
When it comes to personalized experiences in the ecommerce space, retailers have a lot to improve upon. That's the word from new Reflektion data, which found that nearly half (4 in 10) merchants recommend products to shoppers based on their past browsing behaviors.
Researchers also found that only about one-third of merchants showed returning visitors items targeted to those shoppers on their homepage. Fewer than 20% of merchant's mobile homepages include product recommendations based on shoppers' prior visits.
"Despite the fact that eCommerce represents the most data-rich environment ever seen, brands still aren't doing a solid job at digital personalization," said Kurt Heinemann, chief marketing officer, Reflektion. "Consumers want intuitive, personal digital store experiences, yet many of the major eCommerce players are missing the mark by relying on basic strategies that broadly target customer bases."
Other interesting findings from the Digital Personalization: The Missed Opportunity report:
• 55% of shoppers 'enjoy seeing' products related to their item searches or purchases
• 64% 'expect to see' related products
• 60% frequently buy these related products
Reflektion found that one brand, which reimagined their site search to include previous purchases and individualized personalization, saw conversions increase by 26%, and average order size increase by 17%.
Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce trends, m:commerce, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, Reflektion
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Marketers say their role is to collect, not analyze, customer data
- Two-thirds of US, UK consumers worried about how brands use personal data
- Study: Marketers overwhelmed with data
- Top 3 tips for a more earth friendly marketing campaign
- Local Brands: Why SEO needs an upgrade
- Ad Roundup: Releases for content monetization
- In ecommerce, personalization missing the mark
- Product imagery on retailers' mobile sites lags desktop versions
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers