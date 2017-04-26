BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : April 26, 2017


In ecommerce, personalization missing the mark

When it comes to personalized experiences in the ecommerce space, retailers have a lot to improve upon. That's the word from new Reflektion data, which found that nearly half (4 in 10) merchants recommend products to shoppers based on their past browsing behaviors.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers also found that only about one-third of merchants showed returning visitors items targeted to those shoppers on their homepage. Fewer than 20% of merchant's mobile homepages include product recommendations based on shoppers' prior visits.

"Despite the fact that eCommerce represents the most data-rich environment ever seen, brands still aren't doing a solid job at digital personalization," said Kurt Heinemann, chief marketing officer, Reflektion. "Consumers want intuitive, personal digital store experiences, yet many of the major eCommerce players are missing the mark by relying on basic strategies that broadly target customer bases."

Other interesting findings from the Digital Personalization: The Missed Opportunity report:

• 55% of shoppers 'enjoy seeing' products related to their item searches or purchases
• 64% 'expect to see' related products
• 60% frequently buy these related products

Reflektion found that one brand, which reimagined their site search to include previous purchases and individualized personalization, saw conversions increase by 26%, and average order size increase by 17%.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce trends, m:commerce, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, Reflektion










No Comments

