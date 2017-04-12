BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
April 12, 2017


IAB UK: Mobile video is fastest-growing ad format

The latest IAB UK/PwC Digital Adspend report is out, and it shows that, in 2016, digital advertising grew at its fastest rate for nine years.

by Helen Leggatt

Asset 37.pngDigital advertising grew by 17.3%, to £10.3 billion, last year, driven by mobile ad spend. The last time annual growth was higher was in 2007 (38%).

The growing use of smartphones by consumers for everything from shopping to consuming entertainment or gaming content (almost half (48%) of Internet time (UK) is now spent on a mobile device, meant advertisers increased their mobile ad spend by 50.8% to £3.87 billion.

While mobile ad spend accounted for just 4% of all digital ad spend five years ago, in 2016 that figure reached 38%. However, according to the IAB/PwC report, mobile ad spend accounts for 63% of video spend, 76% of content and native (inc. social news feeds) and 79% of social media spend.

The fastest growing ad format - mobile video - more than doubled last year - up 103% - to £693 million - making it the fastest growing ad format. It accounts for 29% of the total growth in digital ad spend.

Commenting on the report findings, Toby Benjamin, VP Partnerships at Time Inc owned ad-tech company Viant, said "It's no surprise to see the online advertising market grow again this year - but the snowballing growth of video is particularly exciting. However, only by controlling the frequency of ads and ensuring users are only targeted with relevant content can this growth be sustained".

