BizReport : Advertising : April 03, 2017
HTC augments Viveport VR marketplace with eye-tracking ad tech
Ads in immersive virtual reality environments are on the real horizon, according to recent reports, but is too soon?
HTC has augmented its Viveport VR marketplace to include eye-tracking ad technology, according to its developer website. Developers can use the tech in their VR games, as long as those games are free.
"Ads that appear in immersive VR environments can not only provide more effective impressions, they can also track whether the users have viewed them or have turned away their gaze," says HTC. "Accordingly, the multiplied effect of effective impressions and verified viewings will bring you higher advertising revenue!"
Advertisers will only pay for ads, which come in a variety of formats including 2D, 3D, app recommendation banners, end game, and loading scenes, once they have been viewed.
"Compared to ordinary ad impressions, ads that are seen by users in an immersive VR environment can not only meet the user's needs by means of precise re-targeting, but can also be detected if they are viewed effectively by users," HTC states.
While there was little doubt that ads would soon invade the VR environment, but is it too soon? Consumer adoption of VR technology has only just begun, and it continues to have issues that need to be addressed before it can become mainstream. Shouldn't the introduction of ad tech have waited until audiences have grown?
Tags: HTC, VR, virtual reality advertising
