How to use store data to target email

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How can non-email customer data be used to better target email?

Colby Cavanaugh, SVP of Marketing, Emma: Subscribers spend a pretty significant part of their lives outside the inbox. If you can track a subscriber's website browsing history, use that information to deliver an email full of recommendations based on products they've viewed. Or, if someone abandons their shopping cart, fire off a reminder email with the promise of free shipping if they come back and complete their purchase. According to Baymard Institute, 68.3 percent of online shopping carts are abandoned before a purchase is completed, so it's a great way to easily recover revenue that would otherwise be lost.

Kristina: Finding subscribers can be a struggle for those building their lists, and unsubscribes can feel demoralizing. Why can unsubscribes actually be a good thing?



Colby: If you put your pride aside, email unsubscribes can actually be a great way to learn more about your audience and keep yourself accountable. Really think about why your subscriber chose to unsubscribe from your list: Have you been overzealous with your send frequency? Is your audience opening on mobile, but you aren't optimizing for the small screen? Is the content you're sending simply not relevant to your subscriber's interests?

