BizReport : Ecommerce : April 20, 2017


Half of consumers prefer post-purchase comms via mobile

Product registration has always been an efficient and popular way for brands to identify and onboard customers post-purchase but, to keep up with the times and the connected consumer, brands should consider mobile as the channel for post-purchase communication.

by Helen Leggatt

A new study, commissioned by customer journey specialists, Registria, found that younger, affluent consumers would prefer brands to communicate with them via mobile after purchasing a product. The traditional, and often time-consuming, process of completing post-purchase paperwork could be a barrier to sign-up in a world where shoppers' value efficiency and speed.

Half (47%) of those aged 18-34, and the same again of those earning $100K+ per annum, said they would prefer to receive information about service and warranty, as well as product setup information and tips, on their smartphone.

Of consumers across all ages and earnings, 35% stated a preference for mobile contact post-purchase.

"Consumers want to connect with the brands they buy. Their reasons for wanting to do so not only provide value to them as customers, but they are also significant revenue-generators for manufacturers," said Chris McDonald, CEO of Registria. "The process of product registration has evolved over the past 40 years, and mobile technology makes it even easier for brands to use product registration as an engaging way to onboard customers."

