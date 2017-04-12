Search BizReport
BizReport : Research : April 12, 2017
GenZ glued to mobile video
Teenagers in the U.S. spend at least three hours a day watching video on their mobile devices, according to a recent 'Think with Google' survey.
The findings of the survey, conducted by Ipsos, likely don't contain much headline news for parents of teenagers - or teenagers themselves. Roughly eight in ten teenagers own a smartphone, and they spend a significant amount of time with them.
More than half (51%) report spending three or more hours a day using social networks on their smartphone, and 52% said they spend about as much time on messaging apps. For around four in ten, 3 hours or more is spent playing games and 71% spend the same amount of time watching video.
More than a third of teens said they like to watch Netflix on a smartphone (37%), more than YouTube (26%) or cable TV (25%).
Tags: Gen Z, mobile, research, video
