Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : April 20, 2017
Gaming video content audiences exceed those of HBO and ESPN
The latest data from games and interactive media intelligence firm, SuperData, reveals the global audience for gaming video content will rise 21% within the next three years and already exceeds that of most major mainstream channels.
Driven largely by the significant rise in eSports, live gaming broadcasts and vlogs by influencers reviewing new releases, more and more gaming video is being viewed online. According to SuperData, the global audience for gaming video will reach 665 million in 2017 and rise 21% by 2021.
And, as with gaming itself, women make up nearly half (46%) of the global audience for video gaming. Interestingly, it seems that many have turned off the television and switched to watching gaming online. SuperData found that 20% of those those actively engaged in watching gaming video content were cord-cutters, compared with 8% off the general US population.
In fact, the 2016 audience figures for gaming video content on YouTube (517 million) and Twitch (185 million) exceeds the audiences for mainstream channels such as ESPN and HBO.
"Gaming Video Content represents a highly desirable market to advertisers due to the fact that its audience is young, tech-savvy and willing to spend money," says Carter Rogers, Research Manager at SuperData Research.
"Companies who do not advertise to GVC viewers risk missing potential customers as they turn to streams over legacy media. With a global audience that reaches more viewers than HBO, Netflix, ESPN and Hulu combined, brands could be losing out on the next primetime viewing activity, not unlike TV or sports viewing at their peaks."
Tags: advertising, games market, gaming, online video, primetime
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Survey IDs best cities for small businesses
- Expert IDs trends to watch in mobile video
- Researchers developing a super-adblocker
- Expert: How retailers can improve tentpole events
- With rise of connected Gen Y, retailers must be fit for the future
- Gaming video content audiences exceed those of HBO and ESPN
- Apple Pay adoption and use continues to wane
- Study: Mobile becoming a loyalty draw
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers