Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : April 11, 2017
Forecast: VR to hit $7b
This year, look for significant growth in the global virtual reality world - significant to the tune of $7.2 billion. That according to GreenlightVR; their experts suggest head-mounted displays will account for more than half ($4.7 billion) of that total.
According to the Virtual Reality Industry Report: Spring 2017, the release of Microsoft Windows 10, which will power many new VR headsets, will increase the interest in VR capabilities and options.
"We saw mixed results in the global VR industry in 2016-- initial sales volume by some high-end manufacturers didn't quite live up to the hype, while PlayStation VR, Samsung Gear VR, and low-cost headsets continued to gain traction," said Clifton Dawson, CEO of Greenlight Insights. "There are turbulent times ahead, but our analysis points to VR achieving critical mass in many markets by 2019, building to a considerable global marketplace five years from now."
Other interesting findings from the forecast include:
• The increase in LBE centers is expected to push more consumer interest
• LBE centers are expected to bring in about $1.2 billion by 2021
• New hardware offerings this year will also spark interest
"Before spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on equipment, new users are turning to LBE centers to experience VR inexpensively and more immersively than they could with an in-home system," said Eddie Lou, China Market Analyst, Greenlight Insights. "Niche accessories such as full haptic suits, sensory simulators, and specialized controllers will find a home in LBE centers as consumers will be less inclined to purchase expensive hardware. This represents a distinct market opportunity for VR content studios and hardware vendors."
Tags: advertising forecast, Greenlight Insights, virtual reality, virtual reality forecast, VR trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- 74% of shoppers will share personal data over free in-store wifi
- IAB UK: Mobile video is fastest-growing ad format
- Study: First impressions key for SMB customers
- Study: Nearly half of execs say they don't understand customers
- Top tips to survive an audit
- GenZ glued to mobile video
- Forecast: VR to hit $7b
- Ad Roundup: Tools to increase connection
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers