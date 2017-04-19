Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : April 19, 2017
Expert: What social video means for marketers
With Twitter's announcement about pre-roll video ads on the Periscope platform, Facebook's Live Video option, and the 'stories' feature on social network Instagram, as well as SnapChat, many brands are wondering what social video could mean for them. We have some answers.
Kristina: Twitter has announced brands can now place ads on the Periscope platform. What does this mean for marketers?
Jason Beckerman, CEO, Unified: Twitter's move is another example of innovation causing video budgets to shift to social. Marketers have yet another ad unit to keep up with as social continues to innovate faster than any other channel.
Kristina: How is this move changing the video space?
Jason: Twitter's maneuver continues the trend we've been seeing of the growing connection between social and user-specific live broadcasting. Live streaming allows viewers to see compressed videos over the Internet in real-time, giving users real-time access to brands and companies, ultimately creating more transparency and authentic engagement.
Kristina: What benefits are there to this move?
Jason: The social video space allows advertisers to engage with their target audience in real-time, anywhere.
Kristina: What do brands need to know about the social video space before diving in?
Jason: As social video continues to grow, having a platform normalize the performance across all channels will be key to making intelligent decisions about future buys--and, on the heels of the Google scandal, placing ads like this makes transparency vital to limiting questionable content.
More from Jason and Unified next week, including his top tips for creating a solid social video strategy.
Tags: social marketing, social video trends, Unified, video advertising, video content
