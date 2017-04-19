BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Social Marketing : April 19, 2017


Expert: What social video means for marketers

With Twitter's announcement about pre-roll video ads on the Periscope platform, Facebook's Live Video option, and the 'stories' feature on social network Instagram, as well as SnapChat, many brands are wondering what social video could mean for them. We have some answers.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Twitter has announced brands can now place ads on the Periscope platform. What does this mean for marketers?

Jason Beckerman, CEO, Unified: Twitter's move is another example of innovation causing video budgets to shift to social. Marketers have yet another ad unit to keep up with as social continues to innovate faster than any other channel.

Kristina: How is this move changing the video space?

Jason: Twitter's maneuver continues the trend we've been seeing of the growing connection between social and user-specific live broadcasting. Live streaming allows viewers to see compressed videos over the Internet in real-time, giving users real-time access to brands and companies, ultimately creating more transparency and authentic engagement.

Kristina: What benefits are there to this move?

Jason: The social video space allows advertisers to engage with their target audience in real-time, anywhere.

Kristina: What do brands need to know about the social video space before diving in?

Jason: As social video continues to grow, having a platform normalize the performance across all channels will be key to making intelligent decisions about future buys--and, on the heels of the Google scandal, placing ads like this makes transparency vital to limiting questionable content.

More from Jason and Unified next week, including his top tips for creating a solid social video strategy.

Tags: social marketing, social video trends, Unified, video advertising, video content










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/04/expert-what-social-video-means-for-marketers.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.