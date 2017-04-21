Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : April 21, 2017
Expert IDs trends to watch in mobile video
More viewers are turning to mobile devices to catch not only first-run programming from hubs like Netflix and Hulu, but to catch up on past episodes from traditional networks, and to find new content from YouTubers. One expert identifies trends brands need to consider to engage with mobile video.
Kristina: What trends are you watching in mobile video currently?
Tim Koschella, CEO, AppLift: The major trend we are seeing in mobile video is its convergence to be enabled for programmatic buying. The video publisher landscape in mobile looks quite different from that on desktop. Besides the usual suspects google and facebook, with their owned and operated video inventory, the majority of mobile video inventory is in-app, full screen interstitials within games and other select publisher categories. A comparable format doesn't exist on desktop. It is an extremely powerful format both for branding as well as performance because it's full-screen, 100 percent visible and mostly pre-cached, so videos play without interruption even with weaker internet connections.
While this inventory was, thus far, only available within (oftentimes blind) ad networks. This year we are seeing a huge shift of this inventory with its enablement via RTB, because the mobile first exchanges have developed their technology to enable this ad format and some of the bespoke ad networks have opened that inventory to programmatic buying.
Kristina: What does this mean for brands?
Tim: This will empower advertisers because RTB gives them more control over where, when and at which price they are buying that inventory and allows for more advanced buying strategies including frequency capping, ad sequencing, and using first and third party data to inform the buying decision etc.
Kristina: What impact do you expect mobile video to have on 2017?
Tim: As mobile video inventory will be more and more open to RTB buyers, we expect more advertisers to experiment with the various mobile video formats available in the market, both brand and performance advertisers.
To date, the majority of video buyers in mobile are still performance oriented with app installs as the major conversion goal. But I believe mobile video inventory, including in-app interstitials, do provide a lot of value both for brands as well as for other types of performance advertisers who are looking for conversions other than app installs. RTB allows for the degree of transparency and control advertisers need to successfully experiment and leverage this inventory for their needs.
Kristina: At what point do you believe programmatic mobile video will begin shifting forward?
Tim: Clearly video has already started shifting towards programmatic in 2016 but we will see the big take off happening this year. The key reasons as described earlier are:
● Mobile first exchanges having invested into developing technology to enable video interstitials (both rewarded and non-rewarded) on RTB in 2016 which will fully kick into effect this year.
● Mobile video ad networks opening up their inventory to RTB via partnerships with exchange technology vendors or by investing into their own exchange technology.
● Publishers adoption of the above described enabler technologies. Note that changes to a mobile app usually require not only the developer to update the app build in the app stores before rolling out new technologies within the app, but also the user to update to the latest app version. As a result, major technology improvements need some time to gain adoption at scale.
Tags: advertising, AppLift, mobile marketing, mobile video, mobile video trends, video content trends
