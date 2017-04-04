Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet : April 04, 2017
End of an era: Android overtakes Windows as most popular OS for Internet net
Google's mobile operating system, Android, has topped Windows to become the most popular operating system for Internet usage.
According to new data released by web analytics firm StatCounter, Android has overtaken Windows to become the most popular operating system, accounting for 37.93% of the market compared to 37.91% for Windows.
Aodhan Cullen, CEO of StatCounter, says of Android catching up to Windoes that it would have been "unthinkable five years ago". At that time, Windows' global internet usage share was 82% versus just 2.4% for Android.
Commenting on this week's data, Cullen said, "This is a milestone in technology history and the end of an era. It marks the end of Microsoft's leadership worldwide of the OS market which it has held since the 1980s."
Of course, Windows still dominates the worldwide desktop operating system market (PC and laptop) with a 84% internet usage share in March 2017.
"Windows won the desktop war but the battlefield moved on," added Cullen. "It will be difficult for Microsoft to make inroads in mobile but the next paradigm shift might give it the opportunity to regain dominance. That could be in Augmented Reality, AI, Voice or Continuum (a product that aims to replace a desktop and smartphone with a single Microsoft powered phone)."
In Asia, Android's market share is far higher than Windows (52.2% vs. 29.2%), where smartphones dominate. In Europe, Windows has the largest share (51% vs. Android's 23.6%) as well as in North America (39.5% vs 21.2%).
Tags: desktop, Internet, mobile, operating system, research, trends
